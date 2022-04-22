Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Given New C$44.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) had its target price boosted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$37.00 to C$44.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CCJ. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC assumed coverage on Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

NYSE CCJ traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $27.39. 473,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,324,899. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.59 and a beta of 0.84. Cameco has a 12 month low of $15.34 and a 12 month high of $32.49.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $368.91 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the first quarter worth $29,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 663.5% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the first quarter worth $34,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cameco during the third quarter worth $44,000. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

