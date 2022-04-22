Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target to C$38.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$31.00 to C$38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$23.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Barrick Gold to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Barrick Gold to C$33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.27.

TSE:ABX traded down C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$30.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,020,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,520,839. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$22.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$30.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market cap of C$53.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.10.

Barrick Gold ( TSE:ABX Get Rating ) (NYSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.35 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

