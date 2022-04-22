Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Price Target to C$12.50

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SSL. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$14.75 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.27.

SSL stock traded down C$0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching C$10.18. The company had a trading volume of 220,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,171. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of C$6.86 and a twelve month high of C$11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.57. The company has a market cap of C$1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.57.

Sandstorm Gold ( TSE:SSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$37.60 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Awram sold 65,700 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total value of C$591,483.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 332,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,989,289.71. Insiders sold a total of 188,500 shares of company stock worth $1,671,249 over the last ninety days.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

