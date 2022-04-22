Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Price Target to C$6.25

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$6.50 target price on Silvercorp Metals and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

TSE:SVM traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$4.36. 368,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,313. Silvercorp Metals has a twelve month low of C$3.95 and a twelve month high of C$8.07. The stock has a market cap of C$772.18 million and a PE ratio of 18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.84.

Silvercorp Metals ( TSE:SVM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$74.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$73.37 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Yikang Liu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,834 shares in the company, valued at C$419,170. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $113,135.

About Silvercorp Metals (Get Rating)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.