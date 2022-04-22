Canaccord Genuity Group Initiates Coverage on Super Group (NYSE:SGHC)

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 52.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on Super Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Super Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Super Group in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Get Super Group alerts:

SGHC stock opened at $9.19 on Friday. Super Group has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $11.09.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Super Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.