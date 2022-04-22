Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $40.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.23% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also commented on SNAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.31.
SNAP traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $30.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,466,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,254,410. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.42 and a 200-day moving average of $44.63. The company has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Snap has a one year low of $24.32 and a one year high of $83.34.
In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 12,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $418,072.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,093,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,592,969.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $36,242,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,243,234 shares of company stock valued at $47,018,853 over the last ninety days.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Snap by 198.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 305.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Snap Company Profile (Get Rating)
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
