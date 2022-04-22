Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $40.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SNAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.31.

Get Snap alerts:

SNAP traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $30.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,466,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,254,410. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.42 and a 200-day moving average of $44.63. The company has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Snap has a one year low of $24.32 and a one year high of $83.34.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Snap will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 12,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $418,072.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,093,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,592,969.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $36,242,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,243,234 shares of company stock valued at $47,018,853 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Snap by 198.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 305.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.