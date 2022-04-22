Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) to Hold

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Uranium Energy from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $7.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup downgraded Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uranium Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.62.

UEC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.15. 102,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,530,109. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -85.83 and a beta of 2.07. Uranium Energy has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $6.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 38.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

