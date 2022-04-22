Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) to Hold

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $7.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $5.13 on Friday. Uranium Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.50 and a beta of 2.07.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Uranium Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

