Canaccord Genuity Group Raises CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Price Target to C$4.00

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James cut shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. National Bank Financial cut shares of CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.27.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.29. 39,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,347. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.76. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $2.46.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.