Canaccord Genuity Group Raises CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Price Target to C$4.00

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James cut shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. National Bank Financial cut shares of CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.27.
Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.29. 39,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,347. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.76. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $2.46.
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.
