Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target to C$215.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.99% from the company’s previous close.

FNV has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$168.00 to C$174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$228.00 to C$227.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$240.00 to C$260.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$199.57.

FNV stock traded down C$1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching C$202.84. 140,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,240. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$198.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$181.43. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of C$158.27 and a twelve month high of C$216.32. The company has a current ratio of 17.39, a quick ratio of 15.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of C$38.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.02.

Franco-Nevada ( TSE:FNV Get Rating ) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.09 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$413.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$400.86 million. As a group, analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 4.7500003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Franco-Nevada news, Director David Harquail sold 28,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$199.27, for a total transaction of C$5,590,171.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$161,577,745.58. Also, Senior Officer Sandip Rana sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$201.48, for a total value of C$1,007,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,512,689.34. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,553 shares of company stock valued at $11,502,552.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

