Canaccord Genuity Group Raises IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Price Target to C$4.50

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.21% from the company’s current price.

IMG has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$2.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of IAMGOLD to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.09.

TSE IMG traded down C$0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching C$3.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,270,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of C$1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of C$2.75 and a twelve month high of C$4.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.80.

IAMGOLD ( TSE:IMG Get Rating ) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$371.42 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Benjamin Richard Little sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.73, for a total transaction of C$82,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$144,041.41. Also, Senior Officer Peter Gordon Stothart purchased 22,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.28 per share, with a total value of C$94,403.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 438,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,875,611.56.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

