Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target to C$26.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 54.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.59.

OR stock traded down C$0.21 on Friday, hitting C$16.85. 265,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,615. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09. The stock has a market cap of C$3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.50. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$13.60 and a 1-year high of C$18.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$16.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.69.

Osisko Gold Royalties ( TSE:OR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$50.67 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

