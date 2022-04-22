Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Plans Dividend of $0.10

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0957 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.10.

OTCMKTS CDPYF opened at $41.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.63. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $50.47.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on CDPYF shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.50 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.