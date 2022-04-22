Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CNI. CIBC raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$169.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.86.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $127.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.10. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $100.66 and a 52 week high of $137.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.31 and its 200 day moving average is $126.10.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNI. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth approximately $916,455,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 21.9% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 36,699,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,246,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592,022 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $654,343,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,235,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $968,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,889 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 136.4% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,709,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $661,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,832 shares during the period. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

