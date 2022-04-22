Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$175.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$180.00. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CNR. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$132.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$171.00 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$169.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$155.32.

CNR stock traded down C$2.26 during trading on Friday, reaching C$157.97. 318,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,754. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$125.00 and a 1-year high of C$171.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$160.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$158.65. The firm has a market cap of C$110.55 billion and a PE ratio of 22.94.

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported C$1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.53 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James E. O’connor acquired 579 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$168.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,430.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,843,616.47. Also, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.04, for a total transaction of C$522,001.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$321,766.39. Insiders have sold a total of 29,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,488,891 in the last 90 days.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

