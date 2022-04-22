Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.44.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNQ. CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 39,178 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 32.2% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.4% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 81,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,630,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $66.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.76. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $28.91 and a 52-week high of $70.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.64.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.54. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 23.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.592 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.84%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

