Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target Cut to C$100.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
CP has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.
Shares of CP opened at $77.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $84.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.54.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
