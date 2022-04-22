Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target Cut to C$100.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

CP has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Shares of CP opened at $77.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $84.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.54.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

