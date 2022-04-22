Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) PT Lowered to C$100.00 at Raymond James

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 4.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CP. Susquehanna upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$113.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$81.00 price objective (down from C$85.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$126.56.

TSE CP traded down C$2.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$95.26. The company had a trading volume of 470,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,333. The company has a market capitalization of C$88.57 billion and a PE ratio of 22.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$96.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$94.06. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of C$82.12 and a twelve month high of C$105.46.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( TSE:CP Get Rating ) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported C$0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.02 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

