Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.14.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of CDUAF opened at $31.50 on Friday. Canadian Utilities has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $31.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.56.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

