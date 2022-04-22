Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE)

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $21.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $27.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 98.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SeaSpine in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on SeaSpine from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.63.

SeaSpine stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.57. 661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,479. SeaSpine has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $22.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.00. The firm has a market cap of $388.88 million, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.19.

SeaSpine ( NASDAQ:SPNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.86 million. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a negative return on equity of 21.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that SeaSpine will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,874,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SeaSpine by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,491,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,932,000 after purchasing an additional 75,894 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in SeaSpine by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,073,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,889,000 after purchasing an additional 293,649 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 774,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,552,000 after buying an additional 54,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in SeaSpine by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 762,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 47,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

