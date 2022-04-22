Capital One Financial Comments on Chesapeake Energy Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 20th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.97 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.98. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CHK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.55.

CHK opened at $91.14 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy has a 1 year low of $45.32 and a 1 year high of $97.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.94.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 108.93% and a return on equity of 160.87%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($42.54) earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.438 dividend. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,965 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $662,023.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,217,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,839,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

