Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Kinder Morgan in a report released on Wednesday, April 20th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $1.10 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.09. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.91.

Shares of KMI opened at $19.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.34. Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $20.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $27,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.46%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

