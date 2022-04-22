Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) & Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Head to Head Comparison

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) and Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Capital Product Partners has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Performance Shipping has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

42.0% of Capital Product Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of Performance Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Capital Product Partners and Performance Shipping, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Product Partners 0 0 2 0 3.00 Performance Shipping 0 0 1 0 3.00

Capital Product Partners presently has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.03%. Performance Shipping has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 116.61%. Given Performance Shipping’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Performance Shipping is more favorable than Capital Product Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Capital Product Partners and Performance Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Product Partners 52.58% 11.32% 4.52% Performance Shipping -26.60% -10.67% -6.46%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Capital Product Partners and Performance Shipping’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Product Partners $184.66 million 1.65 $98.18 million $5.11 3.14 Performance Shipping $36.49 million 0.39 -$9.71 million ($1.94) -1.43

Capital Product Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Performance Shipping. Performance Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capital Product Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Capital Product Partners beats Performance Shipping on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of April 26, 2021, the company owned 17 vessels, including thirteen Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, and one Capesize bulk carrier. Capital GP L.L.C. serves as the general partner of the company. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Performance Shipping Company Profile

Performance Shipping Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of tanker vessels worldwide. As of April 7, 2021, it owned and operated five Aframax tanker vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 546,094 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

