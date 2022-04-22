CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CapStar Financial had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 34.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

Shares of CapStar Financial stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $21.19. 1,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,316. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. CapStar Financial has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.96%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CSTR shares. DA Davidson started coverage on CapStar Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on CapStar Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CapStar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CapStar Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in CapStar Financial by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in CapStar Financial by 107.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in CapStar Financial by 30.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in CapStar Financial by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. 43.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CapStar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

