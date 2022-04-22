Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CAH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.10.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $63.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.37. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $64.53.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Cardinal Health by 432.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 903.6% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

