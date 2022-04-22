CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.80.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CDNA shares. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Get CareDx alerts:

In other news, Director George Bickerstaff sold 25,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $977,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 4,988 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $201,215.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,893 shares of company stock worth $2,757,930 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the first quarter worth $353,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 1.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 144,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter worth $3,735,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 29,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter worth $3,503,000.

NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $30.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.28. CareDx has a twelve month low of $27.87 and a twelve month high of $96.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.47 and a beta of 0.68.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). CareDx had a negative return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $79.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. CareDx’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CareDx will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

About CareDx (Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.