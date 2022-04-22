CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.27.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CARG shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarGurus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.
In related news, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $51,726.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 3,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $139,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,231 shares of company stock worth $1,719,827 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $35.33 on Friday. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,766.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.67 and its 200 day moving average is $36.54.
CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $339.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.91 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 23.53%. CarGurus’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.
About CarGurus (Get Rating)
CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.
