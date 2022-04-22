Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.42% from the company’s previous close.

CWST has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $87.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 109.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Casella Waste Systems has a 12 month low of $62.47 and a 12 month high of $92.75.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.90 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 4.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 17,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $1,252,966.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 31,707 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $2,230,270.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,475 shares of company stock worth $11,268,667 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWST. RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 57.7% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1,025.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

