Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.13 Million

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2022

Brokerages forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTLGet Rating) will announce $25.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.90 million and the highest is $25.35 million. Castle Biosciences posted sales of $22.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full year sales of $118.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $116.80 million to $119.95 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $154.38 million, with estimates ranging from $153.75 million to $155.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTLGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.18. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $25.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.

CSTL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL opened at $23.45 on Friday. Castle Biosciences has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $78.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.69. The company has a market cap of $595.89 million, a P/E ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 0.59.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $411,883.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,039 shares of company stock worth $2,014,926. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 161.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Castle Biosciences (Get Rating)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Castle Biosciences (CSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.