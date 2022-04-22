Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.13 Million

Brokerages forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) will announce $25.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.90 million and the highest is $25.35 million. Castle Biosciences posted sales of $22.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full year sales of $118.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $116.80 million to $119.95 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $154.38 million, with estimates ranging from $153.75 million to $155.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Castle Biosciences.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.18. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $25.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.

CSTL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL opened at $23.45 on Friday. Castle Biosciences has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $78.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.69. The company has a market cap of $595.89 million, a P/E ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 0.59.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $411,883.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,039 shares of company stock worth $2,014,926. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 161.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Castle Biosciences (Get Rating)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Castle Biosciences (CSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.