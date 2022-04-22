CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.63.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $430.92 million, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average of $8.51. CatchMark Timber Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.52. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 38.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts forecast that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.79%.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

