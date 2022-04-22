Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) General Counsel Sells $896,760.00 in Stock

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $896,760.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,015. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $11.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.33. 130,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,837,580. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.77 and its 200-day moving average is $207.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $118.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.67 and a 52 week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Caterpillar from $242.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,103,021,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 870.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,000,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,400 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,741,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,656 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,242,558,000 after purchasing an additional 838,706 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 12,523.7% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 736,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,306,000 after purchasing an additional 730,257 shares during the period. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

