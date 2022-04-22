Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON. “
Separately, Bank of America downgraded Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.60 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZOO. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cazoo Group by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 28,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cazoo Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Cazoo Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Cazoo Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cazoo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.27% of the company’s stock.
Cazoo Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.
