Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $408.78 Million

Analysts expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) to post $408.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $414.80 million and the lowest is $401.93 million. Cboe Global Markets reported sales of $365.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cboe Global Markets.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBOE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.08.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,910,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,437 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,871,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,670,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,586,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,019,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $115.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Cboe Global Markets has a 1 year low of $100.53 and a 1 year high of $139.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.10%.

About Cboe Global Markets (Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.