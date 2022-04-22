Cenntro Electric Group (CENN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 25th.
Shares of NASDAQ CENN opened at $1.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.69. Cenntro Electric Group has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $15.00.
About Cenntro Electric Group (Get Rating)
