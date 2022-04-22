CenterPoint Energy, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%.

CenterPoint Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 45.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CenterPoint Energy to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.6%.

Shares of CNP stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,307,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,121,016. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.91.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 10,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.85.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

