CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.60 Billion

Analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.60 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.71 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.52 billion. CenterPoint Energy reported sales of $2.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full-year sales of $8.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.25 billion to $8.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.65 billion to $8.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CenterPoint Energy.
CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 36,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $32.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.94.
About CenterPoint Energy (Get Rating)
CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.
