Centerra Gold Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.62.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CG. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC cut their target price on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.65.

Shares of CG stock opened at C$12.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.65 billion and a PE ratio of -7.49. Centerra Gold has a one year low of C$8.21 and a one year high of C$13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.69.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$316.57 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently -11.67%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

