Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.75 to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CG. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.85.

Centerra Gold stock traded down C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$12.16. 162,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,877. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$8.21 and a twelve month high of C$13.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$12.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.69. The company has a market cap of C$3.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Centerra Gold ( TSE:CG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$316.57 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

