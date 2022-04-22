Central Valley Community Bancorp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th.

Central Valley Community Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 22.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Central Valley Community Bancorp to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCY opened at $21.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.67. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.43 and a 52-week high of $23.99.

Central Valley Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 34.28%. On average, analysts anticipate that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVCY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 29,970 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 455,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after acquiring an additional 83,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 37,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 16,203 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVCY shares. StockNews.com raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

