Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.33.

CPYYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 100 ($1.30) to GBX 120 ($1.56) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centrica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 90 ($1.17) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Centrica stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. Centrica has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $4.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.77.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

