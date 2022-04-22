Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CDAY shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $83.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $76,550.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total value of $309,256.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,353 shares of company stock worth $900,537. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,263,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,434 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 73.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,396,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,465 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 507.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,157,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,306,000 after acquiring an additional 966,526 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 49.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,911,000 after acquiring an additional 778,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 26.0% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,321,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,096,000 after buying an additional 685,918 shares in the last quarter.

CDAY opened at $58.13 on Friday. Ceridian HCM has a 1-year low of $57.91 and a 1-year high of $130.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.86.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $282.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.98 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

