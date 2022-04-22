Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.00.

CERN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Get Cerner alerts:

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Cerner by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,691,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,259 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth $1,245,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 954,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,306,000 after acquiring an additional 128,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $93.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Cerner has a one year low of $69.08 and a one year high of $93.87. The company has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of 50.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cerner will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Cerner Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.