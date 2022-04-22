CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CESDF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James lowered CES Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on CES Energy Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

OTCMKTS:CESDF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.29. The company had a trading volume of 39,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,347. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average of $1.76. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $2.46.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th.

About CES Energy Solutions (Get Rating)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

