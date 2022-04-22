Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Compass Point raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.61. 129,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,978,919. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $64.33 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The stock has a market cap of $130.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.84 and its 200 day moving average is $84.13.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $321,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $13,478,979.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 574,625 shares of company stock worth $51,649,366 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles Schwab (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.