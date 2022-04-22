Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Piper Sandler

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.95.

SCHW opened at $73.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.13. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $64.33 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.07). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 30,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $2,948,371.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $321,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 574,625 shares of company stock worth $51,649,366. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 135.5% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

