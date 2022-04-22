Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Citigroup

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $87.50 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SCHW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Compass Point raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.95.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $73.27 on Friday. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $64.33 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.07). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $5,811,844.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $195,106.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 574,625 shares of company stock valued at $51,649,366. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,127,795,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 126.2% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,959,247 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $631,278,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $435,461,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,859,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

