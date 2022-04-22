Chart Industries (GTLS) to Release Earnings on Friday

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Chart Industries has set its FY 2022 guidance at $5.250-$6.500 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $5.25-$6.50 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $378.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Chart Industries to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GTLS stock opened at $159.19 on Friday. Chart Industries has a one year low of $108.29 and a one year high of $206.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 110.55 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.91 and a 200-day moving average of $160.09.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $186.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chart Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chart Industries by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

