Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $192.77.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GTLS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $194.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $193.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the first quarter worth $236,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the first quarter worth $1,663,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 27.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

GTLS stock opened at $159.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 110.55 and a beta of 1.61. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $108.29 and a 12-month high of $206.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.09.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $378.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.91 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chart Industries (Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

