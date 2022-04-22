Charter Communications (CHTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 29th. Analysts expect Charter Communications to post earnings of $6.51 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Charter Communications to post $30 EPS for the current fiscal year and $37 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CHTR stock opened at $519.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.94. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $517.81 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $568.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $624.15.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $770.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $745.72.

In other Charter Communications news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Charter Communications by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

