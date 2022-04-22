Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) Major Shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio Sells 62,200 Shares

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio sold 62,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $645,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,125,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,444,143.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPI remained flat at $$10.39 during midday trading on Thursday. 241,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,918. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.40. The stock has a market cap of $224.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.61. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $10.45.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CMPI Get Rating ) by 126.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,944 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.24% of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naïve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

