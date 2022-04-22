Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) Major Shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio Sells 62,200 Shares

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio sold 62,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $645,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,125,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,444,143.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ:CMPI remained flat at $$10.39 during midday trading on Thursday. 241,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,918. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.40. The stock has a market cap of $224.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.61. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $10.45.
Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naïve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.
